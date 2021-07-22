RAYMOND, Ill. (WAND) - The end of the long holiday weekend was supposed to be laid back and chill, but for the Bockewitz family, it ended with their 3-year-old son in the hospital.
The Monday after the 4th of July, the Bockewitz family had a small get-together with food, family and swimming.
"We thought it was going to be a low key relaxing day at his aunt and uncle's," said Michelle Bockewitz.
After a full day of swimming, everyone sat down to eat. Michelle said while her husband, Jerrad, was changing his clothes, she saw her 3-year-old son Grayson eating. She then turned her attention to feed her youngest daughter.
"I fed her, like, three bites of cut-up hot dog and turned around looking for Grayson and he was gone," she said.
Michelle started searching for her son. She went to the backyard and headed straight to the pool.
"I was looking in the pool and there was a real stillness about the middle of pool, so I was looking at that and then I noticed he had his bright green shirt on," she said. "I was like, oh my gosh, is that his shirt?"
About that time, Jerrad was coming out of the house and heard his wife. After hearing his wife ask if that was Grayson's shirt, he didn't hesitate and jumped right into the water.
"As soon as I dove in, he was in my hands. I dove right to him," said Jerrad Bockewitz, Grayson's father.
He pulled Grayson's lifeless body out of the water. Michelle described her son as limp and already turning blue. She started doing CPR to save her son's life.
"As I was doing CPR and he wasn't coming to, it was all hitting me. I was like, oh my gosh, we could be losing him. He may not wake back up. I mean it was just terrifying."
Michelle had to eventually stop because she was becoming hysterical. She credited Jerrad's aunt Marissa and Jerrad for helping take over and bringing Grayson back to life.
Soon, first responders arrived at the house and took Grayson to Taylorville Memorial Hospital. Family said once he was stabilized there he was then taken to Springfield to HSHS St. John's Hospital. Doctors started to run tests and make sure the 3-year-old was ok.
It was less than 24 hours later when Michelle and Jarred told WAND News that their son was starting to recover and return back to his normal self. Doctors were calling it a miracle.
"Nurses couldn't believe he was doing so good, every one of them (who) then came into the room was shocked," Jerrad said.
It wasn't long and Grayson was smiling, laughing and asking about the backhoe outside his hospital window. The Bockewitz family said if it wasn't for their son's green shirt and for three people knowing how to do CPR, this would be a different story.
"We are really taking this opportunity to bring awareness to others to say, hey, keep in mind when you are shopping for your kid's swim clothes," she said. "If you are able to get CPR certified, do it."
The Bockewitz are a very cautious family. Michelle shared that her children were in swim lessons, they always made sure they were in bright colored swim suits, they are CPR certified and they always make sure anytime they are around water their kids are in life jackets.
"We shared this because it's not something to take lightly. It's crazy how fast it can happen," said Jerrad.
While recovery was quick for Grayson, Michelle and Jerrad said they are still dealing with the trauma from July 5. Just four days after the incident, Michelle took Grayson back to his swim lesson, which she said was very difficult for her to do. They were recently invited on a lake trip with some friends, and the family had to respectfully decline because they felt it was too soon.
"I'm just not ready," Michelle shared. "I just don't know. It was an accident, but it happened so quickly. We are very cautious parents."
The family wants people to know about the "Swim Suit Color Test". It's designed to show parents which swimsuits are most noticeable underwater. In addition, they encourage everyone to get CPR certified. You can find the closest class by clicking here.
The Bockewitz family wants to thank Raymond First Responders, Dunn Ambulance, staff at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, staff at HSHS St. John's Hospital and people in the community for praying and checking on them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.