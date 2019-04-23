SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A family who lost their 8-year-old son to cancer helped U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announce the Jonny Wade Pediatric Cancer Research Act (H.R. 2234).
The Wade family lost Jonny Wade to brain cancer in 2015.
Johnny's twin brother, Jacky, was also there at HSHS St. John's Hospital to speak on the importance of the bill.
The bill would eliminate the Presidential Election Campaign fund and transfer that money into the 10-year Pediatric Research Initiative Fund.
The balance in the election campaign fund is $372.8 million.