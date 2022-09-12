DANVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - This grandmother describes it as evil and unimaginable.
"He's still free right now while my grandbaby is at the coroner, and while I have to plan a funeral for my granddaughter," said Danielle Madlock.
Danielle Madlock says her two year old granddaughter, Cali Marie, lost her life after being beat into a coma.
"He beat her unconscious. He broke her ribs, lacerated her liver, he lacerated her pancreas, he punctured her lungs, he disconnected her spinal cord, he broke her wrist. He messed her up so bad that she was in a coma. She was in a coma for 30 days," said Madlock.
29 year-old Dantrail Johnson is charged with aggravated battery of a child and bodily harm, but was released on bond. Madlock says that's not the way it should be.
"I would like for them to pass a law because he was incarcerated and they gave him a bond. I would like for judges to take cases like this more seriously," said Madlock.
Madlock looks back at the small amount of time she knew her grandchild, saying she was gone too soon.
"She was a covid baby and I moved out of town so the first time I physically saw her she was on life support. She was happy, she was two. She was barley two. She was just learning how to talk and you know be a big girl, and potty train and stuff like that," said Madlock.
Now, she continues to fight for justice, hoping officials hears the family's cry.
"If I would've known I would've went to go get my baby. I would've saved her and protected her, none of this would've happened. Just imagine how much pain her little body was in," said Madlock.
WAND News attempted to reach the Vermilion County State's Attorney to see if charges may be upgraded. However, we did not hear back as of news in time. According to court records Johnson's bond was increased to four-hundred thousand dollars.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.