SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A father and son who play an unique instrument are working together to unite their community.
Damon and Aidan McParland have been playing the bagpipes for nearly five years.
"He's a much better bagpiper than me," Damon says. "I'm just glad he let's me play with him."
The pair learned how to play together; they say it's something they enjoy doing side by side.
"This is a skill, I guess, that not many people can do," Aidan says. "Especially around here."
Now, they are sharing their skills with their community.
"We thought we could go on our porch and play for our neighbors, and the idea went from there," Aidan says.
Together, they formed 'United we Pipe;' using their talents to help raise money for a local COVID-19 response fund.
"The fund is sponsored by both the United Way and Land of Lincoln Community Fund," Damon says. "It total, 100 percent, goes to helping out those in our community."
The duo performed their first neighborhood concert at Oakmont Drive in Springfield.
Neighborhood resident, Sandy Bauer, says she was happy the pair was able to draw in quite a crowd, while still maintaining proper social distancing.
"We have a fabulous community, period," Bauer says. "I think any small communities in times like this that pull together to help other people, it's a great thing."
Damon and Aidan say this isn't just about raising money but showing even in times where people are supposed to be a part, communities can unite through the sound of music.
"In times of trouble, in times of stress; bagpipes are good for the spirit," Damon says. "They can pick people up and remind us what makes us all human."
