ORLANDO, Fla. (WAND) - A family is grieving the loss of a teen who was thrown from an amusement park ride in Florida, NBC News reports.
He was about 50 pounds heavier than the published weight limit for the ride, the family of Tyre Sampson told NBC affiliate WESH, and had been turned away from two other rides because of his weight.
The FreeFall ride where his death occurred, located at ICON Park, has 286.6 pounds as the maximum weight, per the ride's operation's manual. The document was released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services during its investigation. It adds attendants should pay close attention to large riders and turn them away when they don't fit.
Sampson was 6-foot-5 in height and weighed 340 pounds.
A state accident report said there magnets that stop the ride and "when the magnets engaged, the patron came out of the seat." The harness was down and in a locked position at the time the ride stopped, the report added.
An ICON Park spokesperson said the ride is owned and operated by SlingShot Group. That company has a responsibility for hiring attendants or contractors.
The owner of the rides said the FreeFall and SlingShot attractions at ICON Park have temporarily been closed. When construction on FreeFall started in 2019, it was called the tallest drop tower ride in the world. It was planned to be over 400 feet tall.
The family of Sampson and well-wishers came to the park Tuesday to light candles and drop balloons in his honor. Arnaud Jones, a former coach of Sampson's, described the teen as a straight A student who never had any trouble.
