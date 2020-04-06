SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - One woman just finished her last round of chemotherapy, but her journey to recovery is still a long way ahead.
50-year-old Karen Sciortino has been struggling with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), for more than a year. It's a disease that affects your liver.
As of Monday, she has just finished her last round of chemotherapy but is still waiting for a liver donation. However, her family is worried that others may not want to help due to COVID-19.
"COVID-19, in general, is making everyone scared to go to the doctor, go to the hospital and no one really thinks about how some people can't go to the hospital. They are also probably scared to be a donor..what if I get sick? what if that happens to me at the hospital?" said her niece, Tara Kuebler
However, her family isn't letting this pandemic defeat them. They have now turned to social media and started sharing her story in efforts to find the perfect match.
Additionally, even if they can't find a match, they want to share Karen's story in efforts to help others like her.
"I'd also use this opportunity to promote organ donor month. This means signing the back of your license to be an organ donor," said her sister, Cindy Chestnut.
The family says if your blood type is A or O to please contact them at 217-649-1025