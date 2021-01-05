(WAND) - All Family Video stores are getting ready to close, its parent company announced Tuesday.
Highland Ventures, LTD said all Family Video stores have started liquidation sales. Those sales include movies, video games, CBD products and store fixtures.
Each store will shut down when it has sold its complete inventory.
Highland's decision to completely close Family Video came after it closed over 200 stores in the fall of 2020. Before this liquidation ends, there are 250 locations.
Family Video had tried to sustain itself during recent struggles by taking down past account fees and launching a "save the video store" campaign.
