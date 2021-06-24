DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A huge milestone for people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community is coming out to their parents.
A 2013 survey showed LGBT adults are more likely to tell a close friend than their family. One Decatur family recently learned their child is transgender.
There are unforgettable moments in being a parent. For example, the feeling of holding your child for the first time. Samantha and Eric Keller added one more moment to their list of memories - having a son. Matthew Keller, 12, was assigned female at birth. Now he's transgender. Most importantly, he is free to be himself.
"I always feel like they're there for me," Matthew said about his parents. "I was scared to tell them. I thought they wouldn't accept me."
According to the Pew Research Center, 56% of LGBT adults said they have told their mother they're lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. Roughly four-in-ten LGBT adults said they have told their father.
"I feel like some kids suffer from their parents being homophobic," Matthew added.
As parents, Eric and Samantha said they want their son to be happy. Eric described his soon-to-be 13-year-old son as "one of the friendliest people you've ever met."
"He's a wonderful person, he's a sweetheart, he loved people," Eric said.
"It's just beautiful to see a kid that wants not only to be accepted by the world, but wants to accept the world," Samantha said.
A family couldn't be more proud. Matthew's mother recently re-introduced their son to the world on social media. Matthew, being transgender, does not take away from the fact that he's Samantha and Eric's child.
"[I] just love them so much," Matthew said.
