MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The Holiday season is in full swing at Del's Popcorn Shop in Mt. Zion.
For the past 17 years, Trudy Jacobs and her husband have run the little shop off of Highway 121.
"My husband and I love having our own store," said Jacobs. "It's fun to be apart of a small business and be apart of the community and provide a good product."
During the holidays the little shop is busy with orders and making sweet treats for people to gift. Trudy said during this time of the year they are most famous for their peanut brittle.
"We start about the first week of November making peanut brittle and so far we've made over 800 pounds."
The ingredients are weighed and put into a large pot where it's cooked to nearly 400 degrees. There are two women in the back who monitor the peanut brittle and make sure it's the right color before dumping it onto a marble countertop.
Del's in Mt. Zion makes nearly 10 batches or 60 pounds of peanut brittle a day. It's all stretched by hand, using specific tools, then bagged for people to enjoy.
"People have told us that we make the thinnest peanut brittle they've ever seen and we are very proud of that."
The shops also features their famous popcorn with different flavors, as well as small sweet treats for people to enjoy like fudge. Jacobs said Christmas is her and her staff busy, but favorite time of the year.
"We are so fortunate to be in this Decatur area, of course we've been in the area for 85 years you know and we get so much support."
Staff in the shop work overtime pumping out the sweet, savory treats. However, across the parking lot Jacobs has a little workshop where 4-5 women spend their day boxing, bagging, packing and tying ribbon to be shipped out.
"One company did place and order of over 200 hundred," explained Jacobs.
Whether it's making the snacks or bagging them for people to enjoy, the holiday season is very busy for Jacobs and her staff.
