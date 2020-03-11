(WAND) - The NCAA has announced only essential staff and limited family can attend the 2020 Division I basketball tournaments.
President Mark Emmert issued the following statement:
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday evening fans will not be admitted to the 2020 men's basketball conference tournament, which is scheduled for March 11-15 in Indianapolis, beginning Thursday. Only student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams will be permitted to enter.
Read the conference statement here.