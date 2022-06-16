DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – WAND and the Decatur Macon-County Senior Center teamed up for their annual fan drive. It comes at a time of rising utility costs and inflation pinching the wallets of those on fixed income.
By midday Thursday 120 new box fans had been collected exceeding the goal of 100 donated fans. Shoppers at a local Walmart also donated more than $1,000 which will be used to purchase additional box fans at the store.
Senior Center officials call the fans a matter of life or death for those who can’t afford to cool their homes. Additional fans can be donated at the Senior Center on 22nd Street in Decatur.
If you need a fan go to the Senior Center with an I.D. and proof of income. You must earn under $1,500 a month if you are single. Under $2,000 a month for a couple.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.