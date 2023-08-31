(WAND) - Fantastic weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois for the next few days.
After starting out in the 40s and low-50s Thursday morning, we'll enjoy abundant sunshine this afternoon with highs well into the 70s.
Lows tonight drop back into the low-50s.
A warming trend kicks in through the Labor Day weekend. Friday's high will be in the low-to-mid-80s with upper-80s Saturday.
By Sunday into much of next week, it turns breezy, hot, and humid. Highs will reach the low-90s, but it'll feel more like 100°.
Our next real chance of rain doesn't arrive until Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
