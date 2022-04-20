EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A teen driver was killed after being ejected from a vehicle in a Monday crash, investigators said.
The crash occurred on Mason Road at 600th Street in rural Edgewood. Authorities said a 1998 Dodge 1500 was eastbound on Mason Road and left the road. It then crossed a private drive and went into a ditch on the south side of the road, at which time it went airborne.
The vehicle landed on the edge of the road and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the ditch on the south side of the road.
Cody J. Blair, 17, of Farina was pronounced dead at the scene by the Effingham County Coroner's Office.
Investigators said a medical issue could have contributed to the crash. Medical records have been requested and toxicology samples were taken by the coroner's office to help in the investigation.
The coroner's office and the Effingham County Sheriff's Department are continuing to investigate.
