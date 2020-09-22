Champaign, Ill (WAND) – It was a rainy Sunday on September 22, 1985, 35 years ago, when entertainers gathered before 80,000 fans at the University of Illinois for the first Farm Aid concert.
Governor Jim Thompson and Willie Nelson came up with the idea at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield as a way to address the farm foreclosure crisis. A few weeks later Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews had attracted performers from across the country.
Farm Aid was held at Memorial Stadium on the University of Illinois campus. It was broadcast live on the old Nashville Network throughout the day and evening raising $7 million. Since then Farm Aid has taken in more than $60 million to help family farmers.
The next Farm Aid is this Saturday, September 26, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic it will be virtual. It can be seen on the Farm Aid YouTube channel and it can be heard on SIRIUS/AM satellite radio channel 59.
