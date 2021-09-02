DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Farm Progress show came a close on Thursday afternoon.
The annual show attracted thousands to the Soy City. Crowds experienced and got a glimpse into the newest farming and agricultural technology. Events Director Matt Jungmann said crowd sizes were great in 2021.
"Usually Wednesday is the big day. I was thrilled with the number of FFA kids who were here and I was thrilled with the weather," he shared.
With more than 300 acres of agricultural technology and farming equipment, it's no wonder thousands from around the state and country make their way to Progress City. The Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said the show generates millions of dollars in revenue for the city.
"There is a lot of economic impact you bring with food and gas," Teri Hammel, executive director, shared. "There is just so much money coming into the community."
Coming off a year of nothing, the 2020 pandemic canceled large events, concerts and festivals. The Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau shared it was critical to have this event to keep the tourism industry going.
"We are very grateful that we were able to open because I know that our partners in Boone, Iowa had their hands open and ready to take it if we weren't able tot host. So we were very grateful to be able to get it," said Hammel.
The Farm Progress Show will come back to Decatur in 2023.
