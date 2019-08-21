DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The 2019 Farm Progress Show will open its doors next Tuesday at Progress City in Decatur. It will run through Thursday afternoon.
With planting coming late this year, it’s expected there will be large crowds since most farmers will not yet be in the fields for harvest. The Farm Progress Show will be highlighting the latest agricultural technology and innovation.
Despite the late planting, field demonstrations will be taking place on the 90-acre site located next to the Richland Community College campus. This will be the 8th Farm Progress Show at Progress City since it first opened in 2005.
The show is located in Decatur every other year, alternating with Boone, Iowa.
It is the 66th year for the Farm Progress Show.