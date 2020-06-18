(WAND) - The Farm Progress Show will take place this year, according to the event organizers.
The show will take place from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 in Boone Iowa, despite the ongoing pandemic.
"We know that the market is dealing with a lot of issues," says Matt Jungmann, events manager, Farm Progress. "But agriculture is a critical business for this country and farmers are seeking ways to be better at what they do. And nowhere is that more possible than the Farm Progress Show."
Many gatherings, including state fairs have been canceled across the Midwest. The organizers say the reason many of those have been canceled is because they are large gathers that serve a much different purpose than an Ag tradeshow. "Of interest to many is that while the state fairs are canceled, many states and groups are working to hold on to livestock events – further proof that agriculture is essential," the organization said.
The Farm Progress Show is an important business event for an essential industry, according to the show organizers. They say that now more than ever farmers are looking for more tools to boost their profit.
"The Farm Progress Show is not the place you turn to get the latest deep fried anything," adds Jungmann. "We're focused on providing a venue where farmers can see new tools, talk to industry experts and work to enhance the way they farm."
Don Tourte, senior vice president Farm Progress said they are working with state health officials in order to have the show in a safe way.
"Our events team has reviewed every aspect of this event with an eye toward exhibitor and visitor safety," says Tourte. "Long-time visitors to the show will see immediate changes the moment they arrive, from one-way streets to more space for physical distancing."
For more information on the Farm Progress Show, click here.
