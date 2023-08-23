DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Farm Progress Show returns to Progress City next week.
The annual show attracts thousands to Decatur to connect with farmers and industry leaders from across the globe.
"The thing that makes it new and fresh is the exhibitors. They bring fresh new things and new ideas that have never been seen before and that's what keeps farmers coming back," shared Matt Jungmann, Events Director for the show.
Coming off the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, the Farm Progress Show has gained momentum over the past couple of years. Jungmann believes this year's show will be bigger and better.
"In 2021, the last time we were in Decatur there was still some COVID, and companies either because of corporate mandate or because of inventory issues couldn't exhibit at full speed. Now, everyone is back to full size."
On Wednesday, exhibitors were seen setting up buildings and displays. Despite the heat, Dena Morgan, Sponsorship Manager for the show said everything is moving ahead for Tuesday.
"It's hot, but everyone is planning ahead. I think we are ahead of schedule for almost everything."
The show officially kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and runs through Thursday, Aug. 31. Show organizers suggested attendees purchase tickets ahead of time and check the website for a look at the show program.
