DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — United Soybean Board farmer-directors and staff leadership will provide updates on the latest research, education and promotion efforts of the soy checkoff at this year’s Farm Progress Show August 29-31.
Representatives will discuss how U.S. soybean farmers are reliably meeting the demands for both food and fuel; updates on Farmers for Soil Health cover crop enrollment; new information on checkoff research in the soybean meal and animal agriculture sector; and results of USB and the National Oilseed Processors Association’s Economic Impact of the U.S. Soybean Industry report.
Farmer-leaders also will be available daily in the Corteva tent, located at booth 833, to promote the benefits and demand potential of high oleic soybean oil.
United Soybean Board’s 77 volunteer farmer-leaders work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments. These volunteers create value by investing in research, education and promotion with the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day across the three priority areas of Infrastructure & Connectivity, Health & Nutrition, and Innovation & Technology.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.