FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Farmer City announced the pool will be closed certain days over July and August due to a lifeguard shortage.
Pools across the country are experiencing shortages of staffing and lifeguards.
As of now, the Farmer City pool will be closed July 4, 12, 14, 15, and 16. It will be open for a private party on July 14 and 15.
The pool will be open for limited hours on July 11, 13, and 23. Limited hours will be different depending on the day.
Those hours will be posted at the pool and HERE.
The city said it does not know the schedule for August yet, but at a minimum, it hopes to be open at least on weekends starting Aug. 17 through Labor Day, depending on staffing.
The city said if it cannot get enough lifeguards, the pool will close on Aug. 15 for the season, similar to Monticello.
Depending on the number of closures, the city will evaluate whether to issue season pass partial refunds when the August schedule is finalized.
