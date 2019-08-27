(WAND) – The Farmer’s Almanac has some cold weather news for the midwestern states this winter. Portions of the Midwest are likely to see a frozen and snowy season for 2019-2020.
Midwestern states are in for what the Farmer’s Almanac is calling a “polar coaster.”
The coldest outbreak, according to the prediction, is set for the final week of January, lasting through the beginning of February. This comes after what the almanac predicts will be a “memorable storm.”
The almanac bases their forecast on a “mathematical and astronomical formula” that was developed in 1818.
In the forecast the Midwest and Great Lakes could see above-normal winter precipitation.
“This system will cause temperatures to plummet and drag the coldest Arctic air across the rest of the country into the beginning of February.”
Winter could also linger into April with occasional wet snow and chilly conditions.
However, the National Weather Service’s long-range outlook shows the possibility of above-normal temperatures in November, December and January.
Meteorologist often caution against these predictions this far out. However, patterns can sometimes point to seasonal trends in the area.