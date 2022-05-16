SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Farming can be a grueling job, and it's not always predictable. This planting season is harder on Central Illinois farmers than other year, and SIU medicine is bringing light to new ways for farmers to access mental health resources through recent state initiatives.
The rain going into planting season caused farmers to have to put it off. When the weather catches up it causes farmers to have to worker harder and longer.
"We normally like to middle of April, somewhere along in air. So here we are closing on the middle of may. And it's go time", said David Brown, a local farmer and former agriculture reporter for WAND.
But while this season is condensed, farmers everywhere can struggle just like any person. Often they don't get help. That's why the farm family resource initiative was established.
"People in agriculture are independent. They don't like asking for help. They think they can do things on their own. And they need support groups. They need support. They need help, just like the rest of us ," said representative Tim Butler.
The grant provides an extra 500 thousand to provide resources through Southern Illinois University Medicine.
They will be able to call a number and get help in a crisis situation and be able to sign up for up to 6 sessions of counseling free of charge.
"If I'm disking, on a Saturday night, and I feel like I really need to talk to somebody, I can get off the tractor, and call that 1-833- farm SOS. And the person answering the call is going to be a bachelor's or master's level mental health professional," said Karen Stallman, AG Resource Specialist.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.