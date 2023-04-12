LATHAM, ILL. (WAND) — Nice weather came sooner than expected. Farmers across the area are taking advantage of the spring weather and getting a head start this season.
"I like if we can get started here in the middle of April while it's a good shape and good time. It takes pressure off of us. We don't have the need to get all of this crop planted in a short window," said farmer, David Brown.
Head starts allow farmers to better handle risk factors such as rain.With all the activity, drivers will start seeing more farm equipment on the roads. Farmer Brown reminds drivers to be patient and slow down.
"Just slow down. When you see these pieces of equipment they'll move over," said Brown.
Farmers aren't the only ones soaking up the sun. As more people go outdoors, many allergy sufferers are getting their first sneezes of the season. With high pollen counts already being detected, health experts advise residents to be aware of allergens.
"If someone is allergic to a substance like pollen, the immune system reacts and it kind of overreacts and thinks its protecting us. But it tries to attack that pollen," said Amy Jessup, Nurse Practitioner at Carle Hospital.
Jessup said seasonal allergies can also develop over time; just because someone has never had them before does not mean the person is immune.
"As the pollen increases and as we age, our immune system can decide all of a sudden that it doesn't like grass or a certain tree or flower pollen," said Jessup.
Properly treating allergies can make a big difference. As immune systems weaken over time, Jessup said failing to provide the proper treatment can affect health in the long run.
"When your allergies are untreated, your immune system just runs and runs. It's best to get in and see your provider," said Jessup.
She said, if possible, get tested to learn which allergens are causing the reaction.
