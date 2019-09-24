DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – On Sept. 29, the owner of Dali Bliss Salon and Boutique in downtown Decatur will hold "A Fall Fashion Show for a Cause".
The fashion show will benefit NubAbility Athletics Foundation, which is close that’s close to Jody Suey’s heart. Her niece, Irina Yeakley, has taken the Foundation’s camps. NubAbility Athletics holds camps across the country for kids with limb differences, whether they be congenital or through trauma. The main summer camp for NubAbility is in DuQuoin.
Yeakley has a prosthetic leg and her fingers are deformed. She had amniotic band syndrome, which caused her birth defects. She plays basketball for Decatur Christian School despite her limb differences. She told WAND News NubAbility changed her life.
The whole goal of the foundation, which started in 2011, is to get kids with limb differences off the sidelines and into mainstream sports. They do this by pairing camp coaches with kids for the sports they want to play.
The Fashion Show for a Cause will benefit NubAbility Athletics Foundation. Tickets can be found online here.
WAND’s Dawn Sterling will be in the fashion show. Tickets are $15 or $2 for a VIP ticket, which gets you a swag bag. There will also be giveaways. The Dali Bliss Fashion Show for a cause starts at 2 p.m. in downtown Decatur on Sept. 29.