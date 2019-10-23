SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An upcoming fashion show is meant to empower the personal style of models and fight against sexual assault.
The Dare to Be Different Vintage Fashion Show is scheduled to be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Arlington's (210 Broadway St.) in Springfield. Proceeds will benefit the Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault.
Local models of all ages are expected to compete, a Prairie Center press release said, with participants coming from Springfield and surrounding areas. Vendors will outfit them in a way to help them "dare to be different" and empower their personal style.
"Participants are encouraged to explore the connection between the courage of personal style and the courage it takes to have zero tolerance for sexual violence and sexual harassment," the release said. "The event allows for all participants to speak openly about barriers and engage in community discussion in regard to working together to raise awareness about sexual assault and developing strategies for prevention efforts."
Doors open at 11 a.m., organizers said. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be shopping, live music by local female artists and appetizers, and the fashion show itself is set for 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Springfield Vintage (215 S. 5th St.) and at Arlington's. People can also call the Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault (217)744-2560 for tickets or order them online through Event Brite.
Pre-event tickets cost $20 and prices are $25 at the door.
People who can't attend but still want to support the cause can give money on the PCASA website.