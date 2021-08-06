LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A fatal crash involving multiple vehicles was reported Friday night in Logan County.
Troopers responded to Illinois Route 121 at County Road 1000 North for this crash. Traffic was blocked in both directions until crews could remove the vehicles.
Details are limited at this time about the victim(s). It's unclear how many people were killed.
All roads were back open after 9:40 p.m. Friday.
