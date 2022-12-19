DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 24-year old Danville man is dead after striking a tree near the 800 block of Seminary St. early Monday morning.
According to the Danville Police Department, a DPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes that was driving erratically around Main St and Fairweight St. a little after midnight. While the officer was making a u-turn, the Mercedes turned onto Griffin St and crashed the vehicle into the front porch of a house in the 300 block of N. Griffin St.
The officer attempted to make contact with the driver but the Mercedes reversed away from the home and turned west onto Seminary St. at a high rate of speed. While following behind the Mercedes, the officer observed the car leave the roadway and strike a tree in the 800 block of Seminary St.
Along with other DP officers, the officer attempted to give aid to the driver but he was unresponsive and stuck in the vehicle. Danville Fire and Emergency Medical arrived to extract the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old man was the only person in the car.
During a follow-up investigation, DPD learned that the Mercedes had been reported stolen from Tilton, IL. Further investigation will continue after a coroner's report.
No other information has been released at this time.
