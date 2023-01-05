DIVERNON, Ill. (WAND) —Illinois State Police shut down a portion of Route 104 near Interstate 55, due to a fatal crash.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a 42-year-old woman from Pawnee was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday ISP reported both lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time from Interstate 55 to Comanche Rd. Traffic is being diverted but the I-55 Northbound and Southbound ramps are currently open.
Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.