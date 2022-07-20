IROQUOIS COUNTY, (WAND)- A 22-year-old, Watskea man was pronounced dead on the scene of a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.
According to police, the 22-year-old was traveling westbound on US Highway 24 at 1889 East Road, while riding a 1980 Black Suzuki Motorcycle, when for unknown reasons swerved into the eastbound lane and struck the front end of an oncoming vehicle.
Police report the other driver was a 52-year-old male from Roanoke, IN, who was driving a 2021 Gray Peterbilt Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination.
The 52-year-old was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the 22-year-old was ejected after impact and pronounced deceased on scene by the Iroquois County Coroner.
US Highway 24 was closed for approximately 5 hours.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
