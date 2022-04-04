MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Police report a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Marion County.
According to police, Robert E. Watson, 45, and Ruby R. Morgan, 39, both of Centralia, IL, were traveling southbound on US 51 near Bowen Road when for unknown reasons, lost control of their Black 2009 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and struck another vehicle in the northbound lane.
Police say John J. Schuessler, 65, and Andrew E. Schuessler, 34,both of Decatur, IL were traveling in a Gray 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Pickup when they were struck head on in the northbound lane.
Watson was pronounced deceased on scene by the Marion County Coroner, and Morgan was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:02 p.m Sunday.
No other injuries were reported.
At this time, no further information has been provided.
