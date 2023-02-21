MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One individual is dead after a single vehicle crash on Interstate 72.
According to the Macon County Coroner, Benjamin R. Black, 40 of Springfield, was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m. at US RT. 51 near I-72, westbound near milepost 133.
Illinois State Police report preliminary findings indicate that Black was traveling west on I-72 when for unknown reasons, left the roadway to the right, struck an embankment, went airborne, and then struck an overpass.
The Coroner said Black suffered massive head, neck, and torso trauma when the jeep he was driving struck the bridge structure.
All westbound lanes of Interstate 72 were reopened at approximately 5:11 a.m.
At this time no further information has been released.
