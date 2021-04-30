(WAND)-A 69-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 55.
According to police, David R. Grapes of Clarendon Hills, IL, was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near milepost 54 in Montgomery County when, for unknown reasons, drove around several construction barricades and traveled for several hundred feet before striking a stationary Caterpillar track hoe.
Grapes was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.