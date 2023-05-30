URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana Police Department has released new details regarding a fatal stabbing that occurred on March 30 of this year.
Fifty-one-year-old Robert J. Cavette of Urbana was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. on March 30. According to police, officers arrived to the 1000 block of S. Smith Rd. around 11:04 a.m. where they found Cavette with life threatening injuries. He was transported to Carle Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Further investigation revealed that Cavette was in a domestic relationship with a 38-year-old Urbana woman. At the time of the stabbing, the woman had an active Champaign County Order of Protection against Cavette for previous domestic violence issues.
Details and information discovered by UPD so far show that Cavette's death stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned physically violent inside the woman's apartment.
The woman involved in the dispute reportedly stabbed Cavette while he was choking her. There were no witnesses to the incident but the woman immediately called 911, provided a statement to police on the day of the incident, and fully cooperated with the investigation.
Information from the crime scene as well as digital devices recovered from the woman and Cavette indicate that the stabbing was done in self-defense. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has reviewed the relevant information/police reports and has decided not to proceed with any charges at this time.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.
