CHAMPAIGN CO., Ill. (WAND) — A person changing a tire on Route 45 was hit by a pickup truck according to a release from the Illinois State Police.
The pickup hit the person near 2300 N Road, south of Thomasboro in Champaign County. The person was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. The driver was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Northbound U.S. 45 is currently being detoured at 2300 North. The roadway will be closed until further notice and drivers should avoid the area if possible.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
