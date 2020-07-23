SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -A father and son duo have been using their musical talents to give back to their community.
On May 11, Damon and Aidan McParland played their very first bagpipe concert for the community.
"I honestly thought it'd probably be three or four close friends that got concerts, because they feel bad, but it's turned into something I never imagined," Aidan said.
More than two months later, the McParland bagpipes are still ringing throughout the neighborhoods of Springfield.
The pair has now played 50 concerts and raised more than $10,000 for the United Way COVID Response Fund.
"We wouldn't have gotten the ten thousand if we didn't have 50 concerts," Aidan said. "It's just wild to me, 50 people tolerate the bagpipes and want to have them at their house."
Fifty concerts later, their cause is still the same.
"We're spreading some musical happiness while raising funds," Damon said. "It just warms my heart to be able to do that."
The father and son duo are uniting people through music.
"Bagpipes are special for that, because it's the instrument chosen at meaningful, heartfelt occasions," Damon said.
The pair said they are using their talents to give back in the best way they know how.
"You want to give back," Damon said. "You want to do what you can to help. We're not doctors. I'm a teacher, but I can't do too much right now with teaching, so our way of giving back is using our musical talent."
According to the pair, it's all about loving thy neighbor in times of trouble.
"Bagpipes are the ideal social distance instrument," Damon said. "No one wants to hear bagpipes from less than six feet away."
Anyone interested in having the McParland's play in the neighborhood can sign up on their website here.
