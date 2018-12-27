(WLUK) - When an Ohio father learned his daughter had to work on Christmas, he wasn't going to let her fly solo.
Pierce Vaughn, a Delta flight attendant, had to work both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Her father, Hal, decided he wasn't going to let that stop him from spending the holiday with her.
Hal flew on all six of Pierce's scheduled flights around the country.
A passenger on one of those trips posted Hal's story to Facebook:
I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas ☹️. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. 😊. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!
Hal's daughter said her father even got bumped up to first class on one of the flights.