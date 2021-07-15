DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family is grieving after the sudden death of 26-year-old Antwane McClelland Jr.
McClelland was shot and killed early Thursday morning on East Leafland Avenue. His family spoke with WAND News and said he was knows as the life of the party and was always cracking a joke.
"He was a great young man," his father, Antwane Sr., said. "He had issues, just like most young men do. He was trying to find a way in life, he wasn't a bad kid and didn't deserve what happened to him."
The shooting death happened on East Leafland Avenue around 2 a.m. Police said a fight broke out at a block party and then someone started firing shots.
Antwane Senior said his son is a father and just celebrated his birthday last week.
"It's just kind of tough on a father and his mother and his family," he said. "We had to see him laying on the ground like that."
The family is taking their grief and putting it into action. They are asking the community to come together and help end the senseless gun violence.
"It needs to stop," said Antwane Senior. "I know a lot of mothers and fathers who have went through gun violence and they are still hurting. It's just time for the community to start stepping up, you know and getting involved. We need to help get the community back."
The McClelland family has plans to create a foundation in the future for Antwane Junior's kids and keep his memory alive. They said his kids are what is helping them get through it.
They ask anyone with information to come forward and call the police.
"If you know something please step up," Antwane Sr., said. "Just please step up, not just for my son, but for other parents who have lost their children. Please stand up we have to do better in our community and be there for each other."
The McClelland family wanted to thank their church family and members in the community for reaching out and showing their support.
