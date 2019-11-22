BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Bloomington father is facing charges after police said he critically injured his 5-month-old baby.
Police were called to a home on Willedrob Rd. for an unresponsive baby on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.
The child was rushed to OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington and then transported that same day to OSF Children's Hospital in Peoria.
The baby is still in critical condition.
On Thursday afternoon, Bloomington detectives arrested Jordan Powe, 27, of Bloomington.
On Friday, Powe was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child under 13 years old that caused a permanent disability.
His bond is $400,000.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact BPD Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548.
On Friday, Powe was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child under 13 years old that caused a permanent disability.
His bond is $400,000.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact BPD Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548.