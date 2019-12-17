LERNA, Ill. (WAND) - A father is facing two murder charges after the death of his 4-month-old son.
Court records listed the charges against Isaac Currey, 21. His bond was set Tuesday at $500,000.
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of College St. in Lerna Monday for an unresponsive baby. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Currey told police the previous evening he had dropped the baby, causing a head injury. He said the child's breathing changed and he heard him gasping.
The baby was put to bed. No emergency treatment was sought.
The child was found unresponsive the next morning.
Currey was arrested Tuesday morning at 3 a.m. He is in the Coles County Jail pending a bond hearing.