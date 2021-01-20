SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A father said his daughters were shot while learning how to drive in a Springfield parking lot.
A GoFundMe page for the victims, written by Cory Rodgers, provided those details. According to him, one of the victims is five months pregnant.
WAND News reached out to Springfield police and learned this shooting happened in the last two weeks.
Two female victims were shot, police said. It happened in the parking lot between Southeast High School and the pool.
Both victims were taken to a hospital.
This shooting had no connection to the school, per law enforcement.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening.
