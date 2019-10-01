DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has received ten years in prison after a jury convicted him of intentionally burning his 2-month-old daughter with a hot tobacco pipe.
Jamonta Blythe, 19, burned the child out of frustration in October of 2018.
The baby was found to have burns, bite marks and bruises on Oct. 6, 2018 leading to an investigation.
Blythe admitted to intentionally burning the child during an interview with police. Sworn statements said he lit a metal tobacco pipe with a lighter, then used the pipe on the child’s skin repeatedly. The daughter had burns on her stomach, legs and feet.
He initially told investigators he tripped and fell while holding the girl, causing her to slide on the carpet. The Pediatric Resource Center determined physical abuse caused her injuries.
A jury found Blythe guilty in July. He faced charges of aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery.
A motion for a new trial was denied by the judge.
Blythe faced up to 30 years in prison for his crime. Again, he received ten years with credit for about ten months time he has already served.