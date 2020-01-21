KENSINGTON, N.H. (WAND) – A coyote was killed after a man chocked it to death on Monday in New Hampshire. The coyote reportedly attacked his child, bit a woman and charged a vehicle.
The incident happened in Kensington, the state Fish and Game Department said. That’s about 25 miles east of Manchester.
Police say the car attack was reported by witnesses around 9 a.m. Monday.
"The car was trying to get the coyote to move out of the road, and the coyote started attacking the car," Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain told NBC Boston.
Shortly after the car attack, police got another call about the coyote. The caller said the animal opened a woman’s glass door and got in the enclosed porch. There the coyote lunged at her and her dogs.
Just two hours later in Exeter, a nearby town, the coyote reportedly charged a family walking on a trail.
Police said in a press release, "the coyote attacked a young child, and the child's dad went into protection mode and suffocated the coyote until it succumbed."
The coyote was being tested for rabies. Police say anyone who was bitten will be treated with a rabies booster shot.