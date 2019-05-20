TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly throwing his newborn baby to the ground, causing multiple skull fractures.
20-year-old Darrel Sanders of Palmer pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a child under 13 and will face up to 18 years in prison.
Sanders is accused of throwing his baby girl to the ground up to four times in February of 2018, causing multiple skull fractures, hemorrhaging and seizures.
The child is doing better than the initial prognosis doctors gave, but still has a long road ahead.
Sanders plead guilty as part of a deal, with both the victim's family and police agreeing to a sentencing cap of 18 years.
He will sentenced July 30.
He will get anywhere between six to 18 years in prison with three years mandatory supervised release.