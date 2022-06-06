SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Over 8,000 people have been killed by gun violence across the nation since the beginning of 2022, and more than one hundred shootings in Central Illinois. One of the those victims was 25-year-old Jayvon Watson of Springfield.
"His smile ... his smile and his braces. When he got the braces, he was like, dad, you know I can't eat corn anymore. You know I have these braces," said Jessie Watson.
That's the first thing that came to Jessie Watson's mind when asked about a favorite memory of his son.
On May 24, 2022, Watson was killed from multiple gunshot wounds. For his father, it's a wound that'll never heal.
"If you knew Jayvon Watson, you knew he had a good heart. He wasn't a bad kid," said the father.
Jayvon used to care for his four siblings and two kids, who he will leave behind.
The root cause is gun violence and Jessie said there's something we need to do.
"You know we just need to come together and stop this violence and what's going on around here," he said.
And that's what many are doing during National Gun Violence Awareness Month.
"In the wake of multiple tragedies, the fight to end gun violence has never been more urgent. We urge the community to join together to demand a future free from gun violence," said the Springfield Police Department.
Jessie continues to find the strength to keep going.
"I'll pull through it. As long as I got God in my corner and stuff, I'll be alright," said Jessie.
Twenty-three year-old Demaro Brownlee is held on a bond of $2 million. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the East St Louis area last month on charges, including three counts of first degree murder.
