TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Data shows almost 800,000 kids 8th through 12th grade started nicotine vaping during the 2021 school year. The CDC also saw a huge jump in e-cigarette sales.
A 52.3% increase since February of 2020, and a 73.2% increase of non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes. But many aren't aware of the true damage they can cause.
"After a softball game, came home and I just could not stand on my feet. I just kept falling, and my dad called the ambulance, and they rushed me to the emergency room. I don't remember," Zachary Thomas told WAND News.
Zachary said he started vaping in college back in 2017, unaware of what would happen next.
"Turns out I had a stroke at 27. I had a stroke at 27 which is uncommon," said Thomas.
Zachary says he still feels the effects till this day.
"And then I had nine surgeries later in my head...So three years and I still have no function in my left arm whatsoever, or my left hand. I have a newborn son, haven't been able to pick him up or walk him on my own. My wife has to do majority of the work," he said.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is demanding change. He says, "For years the FDA failed to regulate e-cigarettes, and allowed for millions of vaping products to illegally enter the market, fueling the youth vaping epidemic. Today, millions of children use -cigarettes as a result of FDA inaction and our findings underscore the severity of these continued days."
While kids are out of school and home alone more, Zachary urges parents to talk to their kids.
"I would just have a conversation with your kids about the harmful effects vaping has. Even though they may have a fruity flavors and smell, it still has harmful chemicals that can hurt your body over time," said Thomas.
He hopes his story reaches at least one kid, to let them know vaping is not okay.
"I'm hoping this story reaches out to someone, a kid out there who is vaping and stops. Because they don't want this, a stroke to happen to them," Thomas shared.
To learn more about the harmful effects of vaping, visit the CDC website for more information.
