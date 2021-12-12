Do you need a Booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated?
According to top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, Covid booster shots are “optimal care”.
As of now, two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provide full vaccination. Health officials will continue to evaluate whether that definition needs to change, Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.”
“I think if you look at the data, the more and more it becomes clear that if you want to be optimally protected you really should get a booster,” Fauci said. “It’s the optimal care."
As of Sunday, the U.S. was approaching 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
The omicron variant has pushed some government officials to reinstate health restrictions to slow the spread. On Monday, New York will implement its statewide mask mandate, which requires protective face coverings to be worn in public places and businesses, unless proof of vaccination is required.
“This variant moves fast, we have to move faster,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
