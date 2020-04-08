FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Fayette County Health Department reported their fourth case of COVID-19. This case is in a care facility.
The case was reported at a congregate care facility, however the health department would not release the name of the facility. The department said all staff and residents have been notified.
FCHD is reminding congregate care facilities to not gather together for activities or for dinning. Residents and staff should continue to be screened and have temperature checks. Employees should be screened before a shift and every four hours of their shift. Employees should also wear masks.