Coronavirus

A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party's senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/George Calin)

 George Calin

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Fayette County Health Department reported their fourth case of COVID-19. This case is in a care facility. 

The case was reported at a congregate care facility, however the health department would not release the name of the facility. The department said all staff and residents have been notified. 

FCHD is reminding congregate care facilities to not gather together for activities or for dinning. Residents and staff should continue to be screened and have temperature checks. Employees should be screened before a shift and every four hours of their shift. Employees should also wear masks. 