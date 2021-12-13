CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- The Jelani Day Joint Task Force (JDJTF) announces enhanced measures aimed at identifying new leads related to the Jelani Day investigation.
The Illinois State University student Jelani Jesse Javonte Day was reported missing on August 25, 2021, after failing to return messages from a professor and family.
After weeks of searching and investigating, Day's body was discovered on September 4, 2021, in the Illinois River in Peru, Illinois, and positively identified on September 23, 2021.
The investigation into this case has engaged in a coordinated, nationwide, multi-platform social media campaign to help identify new leads.
According to authorities, the JDJTF has released an investigative poster on the FBI’s Seeking Information website requesting tips from the public and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for substantial information regarding Day’s final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence in this case.
Investigators believe the full cooperation of the public and Day’s close contacts may be key to understanding the facts and circumstances surrounding Day’s death.
The JDJTF is asking the public to submit tips—even anonymously—via 1-800-CALL-FBI.
