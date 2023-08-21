DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An FBI dive team is in Decatur Monday trying to help the Decatur Police Department recover evidence that has been discarded in Lake Decatur.
The initial dive site will be on the Southeast side of Reas Bridge Rd., near the intersection of Reas Bridge Rd. and Sangamon Rd.
Boaters are asked to stay away from the area for the safety of the divers.
The Decatur Police Department is not releasing any more information at this time.
