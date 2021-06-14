(WAND)- FBI Chicago has extended its search for a kidnapping that occurred on the southern border of Peru, IL.
Officials say it is possible that the kidnappers went south instead of north putting them in the FBI Springfield area of range. The direction is unknown at this time.
According to FBI Chicago, at approximately 5:05 a.m. this morning, law enforcement was informed of a juvenile kidnapping.
The victim is believed to be a female approximately 14-16 years of age, last seen near the intersection of Plum and 7thSt., Peru, IL.
According to the City of Peru Police Department, physical evidence was collected from the scene indicating the victim was taken against her will.
Video surveillance indicates the suspect vehicle to be a large white SUV, possibly a Ford.
Officials say, multiple witnesses reported 2 men forcing the victim into the vehicle and screaming or yelling.
The FBI is providing investigative assistance to lead investigative agency Peru Police Department.
Tips can be reported to the FBI (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or directly to Peru Police Department.
